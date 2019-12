OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s time to “Deck the Halls” at the Oshkosh Public Museum.

The popular holiday experience offers inspiration and nostalgia through holiday décor, there’s even a fun Scavenger Hunt.

Deck the Halls is open through January 5 (closed Christmas Eve/Day), Tuesdays – Saturdays 10 am – 4:30 pm, Sundays 1 – 4:30 pm.

The Oshkosh Public Museum is located at 1331 Algoma Blvd in Oshkosh, reach them by phone at 920-236-5799.

