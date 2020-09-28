Definitely De Pere supports local business with ‘Fresh for Fall’ event

(WFRV) – A little retail therapy is important now more than ever as local businesses struggle to make it through the pandemic.

There’s a special week in De Pere called ‘Fresh for Fall’ and Local 5 Live got an inside look at what some area shops have to offer.

Fresh for Fall in De Pere begins today and runs through October 4. Stop by the Facebook event page for details.

hey, daisy! Is located at 124 N. Broadway in De Pere. For more information, head to their Facebook page or heydaisy.com.

Verde is located at 115 N. Broadway in De Pere. Get more details on their Facebook page or head to shopverdemarket.com.

