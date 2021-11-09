Diving Deeper Tour: Behind-the-Scenes of USS Cobia in Manitowoc

(WFRV) – Local 5 Live dives deeper to learn about local Military history.

Jordan Lamers was live at the Wisconsin Maritime Museum in Manitowoc with a behind the scenes tour of the USS Cobia in honor of Veterans Day to pay tribute to our Nation’s Veterans.

From wisconsinmaritime.org:

November 12 @ 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

 $35 – $40.00

Join us as we take a deep dive into USS Cobia‘s military history and service.

This special two-hour experience, led by a Submarine Veteran, will guide guests through the USS Cobia Exhibition and tour on the submarine, highlighting Cobia‘s strategic role in the Pacific Theater during WWII and the six patrols served. This is a perfect experience for history lovers and submarine enthusiasts and is recommended for visitors 12 years or older!

Limited tickets are available.
All sales are final.

Pricing:

Member – $35 per participant
Non-member – $40 per participant

Wisconsin Maritime Museum is located at 75 Maritime Drive in Manitowoc.

