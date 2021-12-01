Do some classic window shopping at A Very Neenah Christmas

(WFRV) – The live window displays are just part of the annual fun. Local 5 Live gets a look at A Very Neenah Christmas, running December 3 from 6 – 8 pm.

Future Neenah Inc. will host the 24th annual A Very Neenah Christmas 6pm – 8pm Friday, December 3. Visit Downtown Neenah to do a little ‘window shopping’ of a different sort! Each year Downtown businesses create elaborate window scenes with live mannequins as part of this very special event which has become a beloved Neenah tradition.

The Community First Credit Union Rudolph Run leads this evening of fun. Families run or walk down Wisconsin Avenue from Shattuck Park toward the Community Christmas Tree in Gateway Park. Registrations are accepted at www.neenah.org. The $6 fee includes light up reindeer antlers. At the end of the run, approximately 6:15pm, everyone is asked to join Mayor Dean Kaufert and partake in the lighting of the Community Christmas Tree accompanied by a community sing-along led by the Neenah High School Madrigal Singers.

Families can enjoy roasting marshmallows in front of the Future Neenah office as well as visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the newest attraction in the Neenah—The Plaza at Gateway Park. Ice Skating will be held this evening as well for an additional charge. There will also be live performances by the Fox Valley Christian Academy hand bell choir at the Marketplace and carolers roaming Wisconsin Avenue.

Santa’s reindeer sponsored by Nicolet National Bank will be at the corner or Church St. and Wisconsin Ave. An Ice Sculpture Garden and Christmas music will be in Gateway Park. Princesses and Suzuki Strings will all be in the Alta Resources building at the corner of Wisconsin and Commercial.

Returning for 2021, foot traffic will flow in a counterclockwise position to help with mannequin window viewing. One way signs will be scattered throughout the downtown to help in this effort.

All events are free, other than the small fee for the Rudolph Run and ice skating. Wisconsin Avenue will be closed from Commercial Street to Main Street. There is plenty of free parking around the event and in the Church Street ramp.

These special one night only activities will be accompanied by several other December events. Starting December 3, kids can drop a letter to Santa in the big red mailbox in front of the Future Neenah office and can also partake in a Gingerbread Scavenger Hunt in Downtown Neenah. These activities will be happening through December 19. Don’t forget to vote for your favorite decorated storefront window on the Future Neenah Facebook page.