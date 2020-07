(WFRV) – The popular downtown Appleton Farmer Market returns this weekend.

Jordan was out in the community today to show us how you can safely enjoy local goods.

The downtown Appleton Farm Market runs Saturdays, July 4 – October 31 from 8 am – 12:30 pm. Locations are on College Avenue and in Houdini Plaza.

For more details, head to appletondowntown.org.