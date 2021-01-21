Downtown Appleton Golden Ticket Giveaway supports local businesses

(WFRV) – The holiday season has passed but that doesn’t mean you can’t still support local businesses.

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers visited two small businesses in downtown Appleton to find out how you can take part.

See more details at appletondowntown.org.

Bagelicious is located at 101 E. College Avenue in Appleton, shop online at bageliciousappleton.com and reach out to them on Facebook.

Hoot and Company is at 103 E. College Avenue in Appleton. Find them online at hootandcompany.com and on their Facebook page.