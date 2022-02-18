(WFRV) – This weekend downtown Appleton is cooler than usual. That’s because ice sculptures will the line the streets.

Local 5 Live gives viewers a preview at Avenue of Ice, where you can explore the beauty of 39 ice sculptures and warm up at local shops.

Details from appletondowntown.org:

Show your local love for Downtown Appleton starting Friday, February 18 while strolling and enjoying 39 ice sculptures designed by Krystal Kleer Ice Sculptures, LLC in front of the unique boutiques, specialty shops and restaurants.

Enjoy ice sculptures placed up and down the Avenue in various designs to get you in the winter spirit! Ice sculptures will be installed by Friday, February 18 at noon and will remain up as weather permits. Spend the weekend exploring Downtown Appleton businesses and the beauty of ice.

While strolling Downtown, be sure to warm up and support the amazing small businesses! Take a peek at their great WINTER ITEMS ON THE AVENUE to find ways to stay warm and enjoy the Wisconsin Winter! Items such as hot chocolate, mittens & cozy hoodies, winter brews, and more can all be found in Downtown Appleton.

The Downtown Trolley will also be available for FREE courtesy of AARP Wisconsin from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 19th! Look for the red, black and green trolley stop signs to find pick up/drop off locations! Free handwarmers will also be available courtesy of AARP Wisconsin at participating retailers and on the trolley.

Local coffee shops will also have outdoor pop up shops where you can warm up by their outdoor heaters and sip on a delicious warm beverage! These pop up shops will be available at ACOCA Coffee, Copper Rock and Brewed Awakenings.

Submit your photos with the ice sculptures via Facebook Messenger or to info@appletondowntown.org for a chance to be featured on our social media pages and to win Downtown Appleton gift certificates!