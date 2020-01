APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Enjoy a fun-filled day designed to cure your cabin fever in downtown Appleton.

Downtown Appleton’s 2020 Vacation Destination event is Saturday, January 25. Purchase your passport for $5 starting January 7 from participating businesses to enjoy special offers on the 25th.

All passport sales go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

For details on the event, click here.