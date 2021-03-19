Downtown Appleton’s Bracket Challenge: Play One, Play Them All! March 15 – April 4

(WFRV) – Starting March 15 through April 4 it’s your chance to play a variety of Downtown Business Brackets and support local businesses.

Vote for your favorite product in each business bracket to help select their “champion” product and be entered to win their prize! Be sure to stop back each week to vote in the next round – if you vote in all three rounds on a bracket, you will better your chances to win by having an entry each time. One winner for each bracket will randomly be selected at the end of the challenge.

Local 5 Live sent Jordan Lamers out to just two participating businesses with a look at what they’re offering.

Poppy Avenue Boutique is located at 161 S. Riverheath Way #2600 in Appleton. Shop online at poppyavenueboutique.com.

Mr. Brews Taphouse is at 201 S. Riverheath Way, Suite 1100 in Appleton. Find more about them online at mrbrewstaphouse.com.

See details on the Downtown Appleton Bracket Challenge at appletondowntown.org.