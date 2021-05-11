‘Downtown Creates… Fiber Rain & Garden Art’ in Downtown Appleton

(WFRV) – It’s a series of summer walks that kicks off next weekend in downtown Appleton featuring the creative works of local artists.

Local 5 Live headed downtown to find out how you can get the chance for your creativity to be on display and how you can submit for the adopt-a-planter program.

‘Downtown Creates… Fiber Rain & Garden Art

As you stroll Downtown Appleton, enjoy:

Fiber Rain : one-of-a-kind yarn-creations displayed on planters, way-finding signage, light poles, and more! These pieces will brighten the downtown sidewalks with their clever designs that will also brighten your day. The displays will be up by noon on Friday, May 21.

: one-of-a-kind yarn-creations displayed on planters, way-finding signage, light poles, and more! These pieces will brighten the downtown sidewalks with their clever designs that will also brighten your day. The displays will be up by noon on Friday, May 21. Hmong Needle Point creations displayed in storefront windows. The beautiful artwork will be displayed by noon on Friday, May 21 and remain up the entire weekend.

creations displayed in storefront windows. The beautiful artwork will be displayed by noon on Friday, May 21 and remain up the entire weekend. Adopt-A-Planter Displays: Join in the artistic creation by ADOPTING a tree planter on College Avenue to create a garden masterpiece in one of the 72 tree planters along College Avenue. Submit a design/sketch of what your tree planter design will look like (ie: floral arrangements, fairy gardens, metal garden sculptures, etc.) to be reviewed by our selection committee for approval. Various categories to participate in include: Artist/Individual | Non-Profit Organizations | Commercial (For-Profit) | Group (neighbors, teams, families, etc.). Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis as submitted starting April 23-May 19

For a full list of upcoming events, and details on how to get involved, head to appletondowntown.org.