Downtown Neenah’s Warm Your Heart – Sat. February 8

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Warm your heart and your soul too at the Warm Your Heart event in downtown Neenah.

Businesses offer samples of warm food, beverages, and snacks. A made in Neenah Sunset Hill stoneware mug is your ticket for the day. Vote for your favorite samples and you could win a Downtown Neenah gift certificate.

Downtown Neenah’s Warm Your Heart is Sat., February 8 from 11 am – 3 pm.

This popular event will sell out, so you’ll want to register early, no walk-ins.

For tickets, click here.

For details on the event, click here.