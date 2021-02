(WFRV) – It’s time to dream big because Disney on Ice is back at the Resch Center.

It hasn’t been easy to make the magic happen during a pandemic but the show is just as magical as it always has been. Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers gives us a look at how it all comes together from the wardrobe to props to the talented skaters that make it all happen.

Disney on Ice runs February 19 – 21 at the Resch Center. For tickets, head to ticketstaronline.com.