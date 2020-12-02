Drop off your letters to Santa and Mrs. Claus at the White Pillars Museum in De Pere

(WFRV) – Sharpen your pencils, it’s time to write to Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Local 5 Live visited the White Pillars Museum in De Pere where there’s a mailbox for you to drop off your letter and get a handwritten response.

Be sure to include your return address on your letters and drop them off in the mailbox at 403 N. Broadway in De Pere.

Santa and Mrs. Claus are accepting letters through December 15th, you can also take a family photo in front of the decorated front yard.

The event is open to everyone so let Santa know what’s on your mind.

For more information, head to their website.

