Drop off your letters to Santa in De Pere

(WFRV) – Write out your wishes and drop your letter off to Santa. Local 5 Live visited the White Pillars Museum in De Pere with details. 

Drop your letters of through December 15. 

Details from deperehistory.org

Date: Saturday | December 4, 2021 

Hours: 12:00 (noon)  – 4:00 pm 

The streets and businesses of downtown will be filled with holiday cheer and magic at De Pere Holly Day! 

SPECIAL EVENTS 

Santa & Mrs. Claus | Enjoy a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus as they ride through downtown in a horse drawn carriage | 1 – 3 pm 

Holiday Window Displays | View festive storefronts decorated with business’ holiday finest 

Carolers | Listen to carolers sing holiday classics and spread cheer | 1 – 3 pm 

Pop-up Art Market | One-of-a-kind art and gifts for sale | Serenity Within Healing, 109 N Wisconsin St; Studebaker Building, 115 N Wisconsin St (XO Fitness); The Lee Building, 124 N Broadway (previously Everything Zen); Artless Bastard Annex, 353 Main Ave (back entrance) 

Letters to Santa | White Pillars, 403 N Broadway and Starry Realty, 112 N Broadway | Mail your letter filled with holiday wishes to Santa at the North Pole mailbox (be sure to include a return address) and take a photo to capture the memories 

Holly Day Station | Michael J Walsh Plaza (James St between Broadway and Wisconsin St) | Pick up an event brochure to make sure you don’t miss out on any holiday fun; embark on the Find Frosty scavenger hunt; listen to carolers sing; get a picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus 

HOLIDAY SPECIALS  

The Abbey Bar, 303 Reid St | Lunch specials; Specials on adult beverages | 11 am – 2:30 am 

Artless Bastard Gallery, 353 Main Ave | 10% off select gifts and original artwork; Complimentary mimosas (while supplies last) | 10 am – 4 pm 

Broadway Theatre, 123 S Broadway | End your day with a family tradition by attending Birder Player’s production of A Christmas Carol, The Musical | 4 pm – close 

God’s Purpose Apparel, 115 N Wisconsin St | Spend $50 and get a $15 gift card | 11 am – 4 pm 

Hey, Soup Sister, 115 N Wisconsin St | Gluten-free holiday treats | 11 am – 4 pm 

La Nostra Strada Pizzeria, 109 N Broadway | Eggnog latte and Frosty hot cocoa available; Slice of pizza and drink featured combo | 11 am – 8 pm 

Market Street Boutique, 117 N Wisconsin St | With any purchase, choose an ornament off the tree to reveal a free gift or discount; With purchase of $150 or more, pick a present from under the Christmas tree to unwrap | 10:30 am – 5 pm 

ONE OF ONE GALLERY, 365 Main Ave | DIY activities | 11 am – 9 pm 

Paintin’ Pottery, 520 George St | Clay penguin or gnome handprint or footprint ornament (10 am – 1 pm, pre-register online); Free ornament with purchase of $35 gift certificate; To-go pottery ornament kits | 10 am – 8 pm 

ReDesign & Consign, 622 George St | With any purchase, choose an ornament off the tree to reveal a discount; Holiday treats | 10 am – 4 pm 

Rock and Body Shop, 609 George St | Free coloring page and a crystal | 11 am – 4 pm 

Serenity Within Healing, 109 N Wisconsin St | Peacegirl Designs and All Wired Up in-store with custom made jewelry; For every $50 gift certificate purchase, receive one entry into a raffle ($225 value – promotion valid Dec. 1 – 25) | 12 noon – 4 pm 

SmithMaker Artisan Co., 116 N Broadway | Draw for a mystery discount/prize when you donate a non-perishable food item (donations will be going to the De Pere Christian Outreach Food Pantry) | 10 am – 4 pm 

Sweet Willow Herbal Co-Op, 327 Main Ave | Free cookie with purchase of $10 or more; Hidden discounts throughout the store | 9 am – 4 pm 

Studio Rouge, 407 Main Ave | Open house | 1 – 8 pm 

Tazza Italian Coffee Co., 109 N Broadway | $3 hot chocolate | 8 am – 4 pm 

Pick up the perfect gift or gift card for everyone on your list, and stop into your favorite restaurant to warm up with a comforting meal and holiday beverage. Shop small and dine local on Holly Day and all season long! 

 The White Pillars Museum is located at 403 N. Broadway in De Pere. 

