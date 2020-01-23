Eagle Days at 1000 Islands Environmental Center

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s a celebration of America’s symbol as every year Bald Eagles migrate to this area to live along the Fox River.

Eagle Days is a free, family-oriented event with a variety of events taking place at 1000 Islands Environmental Center.

There will be Sunrise and Sunset viewings at 7 am and 4 pm as those are especially active times for eagles, but opportunities throughout the day also exist.

At 9 am there will be a bald eagle release as a rehabilitated eagle will be released back into the wild. Note this event will be post posted if weather conditions are not adequate, keep an eye on their Facebook page for updates.

The 1000 Island Environmental Center is located at 1000 Beaulieu Ct in Kaukauna.