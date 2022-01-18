Eagle Days at 1000 Islands Environmental Center in Kaukauna

(WFRV) – January can be harsh for humans but it’s the perfect time of year to observe bald eagles along the Fox River.

Local 5 Live visited 1000 Islands Environmental Center in Kaukauna with details on Eagle Days.

1000 Beaulieu Ct

Kaukauna, Wisconsin 54130

Email: thousandisland@kaukauna-wi.org

Phone: 920.766.4733

Details from 1000islandsenvironmentalcenter.org:

Note: Due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 virus, most Eagle Day activities will be held outdoors. The live bald eagle presentation by the National Eagle Center will require pre-registration. The Nature Center building will be open for the live bald eagle program and limited services. Please dress appropriately to stay warm and dry.

7:00 AM – Sunrise Eagle Viewing*

Viewing at the 1000 Islands Fishing Pier, Nelson Overlook or at Ahlstrom-Munksjo’s Technology Support Ctr., Thilmany Rd. Naturalists or volunteers will be at this viewing to assist in spotting and observing eagles along with answering questions.

7:00 AM – 4:00 PM A Storybook Walk and Adventure

You can read the book A Bald Eagle’s World by Caroline Arnold on our kid-friendly boardwalk trail. Reading stations will be set up along the boardwalk for a self-guided walk to read a page or two at each station to read the entire book

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM Eagle Information and Children’s Obstacle Course

Naturalists will be available to answer your Eagle questions, along with eagle activity bags for children to take home and complete, free hot chocolate to warm you up and Eagle related gift shop items to purchase.

Outside you will find fun activities where kids can try out their skills as a bald eagle on our Bald Eagle Obstacle Course

9:00 AM – Mid-morning Eagle Viewing*

A naturalists or volunteers will be at the same viewing locations as the Sunrise Viewing.

10:00 AM, 1:00 PM, or 3:00 PM Live Bald Eagle Presentation by the National Eagle Ctr., Wabasha, MN.

Watch a live eagle presentation and learn about their biology, ecology, natural history & cultural connections. You must pre-register for this presentation. To register for one of the time periods, please click here.

Live Bald Eagle Program Registration

In order to stay within the reduced building capacity, all individuals will require registration regardless of age.

2:00 PM – Mid-afternoon Eagle Viewing*

A naturalist or volunteers will be at the same viewing locations as the Sunrise Viewing.

4:00 PM – Sunset Eagle Viewing*

A naturalist or volunteers will be at the same viewing locations as the Sunrise Viewing.

*Eagles can be seen any time of the day, but at sunrise & sunset they are more active as they are looking for food. Viewing is dependent mainly by the weather. All viewing is outside; dress appropriately & bring binoculars or a spotting scope.