EggStravaganZoo and Springtime Baskets from the NEW Zoo Adventure Park

(WFRV) – The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park is “hoppy” to announce that this year’s EggStravaganZoo will be held on Saturday, April 3, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The event has been redesigned with health safety in mind, featuring a new, spring-tastic activity that’s sure to be fun for the whole family.

The “Great EggStravaganZoo Slither-hopper Count” will introduce you to a new “species” discovered at the zoo: the Eastern eared slither-hopper! These colorful, elusive creatures will be hiding throughout the Zoo during EggStravaganZoo, and it will be your job to help find them.

EggStravaganZoo is Saturday, April 3 at 9 am. For details, head to newzoo.org.

It’s also the time for custom, animal-themed, springtime baskets. Sizes and cost vary, for details and to shop online head to newzoo.org.