(WFRV) – It’s a species only found at the New Zoo – the elusive ‘slither-hopper’.

Local 5 Live visited the New Zoo in Suamico with details on EggStravaganZoo.

EggStravaganZoo

April 16 @ 9:00 am – 2:00 pm

Buy Tickets

*Members: Please note, your one free ticket must be picked up at the event in person; you do not need to reserve a time slot for your one free ticket*

We’re “egg-cited” to announce that the slither-hoppers are returning to the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park for our annual EggStravaganZoo event! Join us on Saturday, April 16th from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to celebrate spring and “hop” into family-friendly fun. The colorful, elusive slither-hoppers – a species only found here! – will be hiding throughout the Zoo, waiting for you to find them.

Grab a slither-hopper activity sheet on your way into the Zoo to keep track of how many slither-hoppers you find. Stop at the Prize Table before you leave to show us your completed activity sheet, and kids will receive a special prize. Everyone who attends EggStravaganZoo (both kids and kids-at-heart!) will also get a bag of candy.

During the event, guests can meet the Easter Bunny, see the animals, and (weather-permitting) ride the carousel, PLUS, both the Dog House and the Dough Shoppe will be on-site, serving up their selections of delicious foods and tasty treats.

Tickets will be available starting April 1st for $15 per person (kids under 3 are free). Zoo Pass Members will receive one free ticket per membership, to be claimed at the Membership Table on arrival to the event. We strongly encourage guests to purchase tickets online prior to your arrival, to secure your arrival time. You can come anytime during the arrival window listed on your ticket – and stay as long as you like. The NEW Zoo will be open until 6:00 p.m. on April 16th, with all event activities ending at 2:00 p.m. If you wish to visit the zoo after the event, tickets will be available at the door. The Adventure Park remains closed but will open for the season later this spring. Stay tuned for more info soon.

Buy Tickets