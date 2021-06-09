Electric City Experience kicks off four days of fun in Downtown Kaukauna

(WFRV) – Live Music from over 40 bands and solo artists, five outdoor live music stages, food trucks, carnival rides & games – all family fun starts tonight in downtown Kaukauna.

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers stopped out for a rundown on Kaukauna’s Electric City Week and how you can take part in this homegrown music festival.

Schedule of events for “Electric City Week”

Wednesday – Saturday June 9-12

Wednesday June 9 : Electric City Experience Kick-Off Party at Live From Hydro Park Summer Concert Series featuring Bobby Evans & the Dairyland Kings!

Thursday June 10: Electric City Kids Carnival Day presented by StoneRidge Piggly Wiggly! Featuring $1 carnival rides and performances from Appleton Rock School, along with demonstrations from Steve Keller’s Traveling Snake Show!

Friday and Saturday June 11 & 2

**5 Outdoor Live Music Stages

**Electric City Experience Live Music Schedule — click here for live music lineup.

**Electric City Food Truck Rally presented by Berkers Family Dentistry

**Carnival Rides & Games

This is a homegrown music festival, with the goal of introducing you to artists you can go out and support throughout the year at local venues in the Fox Cities and surrounding communities.

The rock-n-roll party continues all summer long in Downtown Kaukauna every Wednesday Night at Live From Hydro Park Summer Concert Series

For more, see their Facebook event page.