Enjoy a Halloween light show from the safety of your car in Neenah

(WFRV) – If you are looking for a fun way to celebrate Halloween safely, just turn up the radio, go for a drive, and enjoy a spectacular light show.

Local 5 Live was in Neenah this morning with more on the event from Fox Valley Lights.

The Halloween Light Show runs nightly from 6:30 pm – 9 pm (starting earlier on Halloween day), just head to Gruenwald Avenue in Neenah, and turn your radio to 88.5 for a synchronized show.

Send song ideas to play@foxvalleylights.com and be sure to check out their Facebook page.

