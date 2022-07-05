(WFRV) – They’ve become known in the community as Ms. Edna’s Gardens and the gardens keep growing in more ways than one thanks to family members.

Local 5 Live was in Oshkosh with details on the Summer Garden Walk.

The Summer Garden Walk is Sunday, July 10 from Noon – 4 pm. Ticket information available at oshkoshgardenclub.org.

Sunday, July 10, 2022

12:00 pm to 4:00 pm

The summer Garden Walk features 5 outstanding gardens for open viewing – rain or shine! Adult tickets for the tour are $8 in advance or $10 at any garden on the day of the event. Children under 18 years are free. Proceeds from the Garden Walk support community gardening projects.

Get advance tickets at these local businesses beginning June 1, 2022.

uBloom, 930 Witzel Ave, Oshkosh

House of Flowers, 1920 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh​

Buy advance tickets using the Buy Now button below.