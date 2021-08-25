Enjoy free music this weekend at Oshkosh Jazz Festival

(WFRV) – It’s the inaugural Jazz Festival and Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers got a sneak peek with some organizers and performances from talented artists.

From Oshkosh Jazz Fest:

Don’t miss the inaugural Oshkosh Jazz Fest! Join us for a day of amazing music right in the heart of our city. This event is FREE and family friendly!

Featuring:

Joey DeFrancesco

Joe Piscopo

Haley Reinhart

Landau Murphy Jr.

Dave Damiani

Nicolas King

Janet Planet

Steve March Tormè

Pegasis

The Water City Jazz Orchestra

Visit Oshkoshjazz.com for full details.