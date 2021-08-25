Enjoy free music this weekend at Oshkosh Jazz Festival

Local 5 Live On Location

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – It’s the inaugural Jazz Festival and Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers got a sneak peek with some organizers and performances from talented artists.

From Oshkosh Jazz Fest:

Don’t miss the inaugural Oshkosh Jazz Fest! Join us for a day of amazing music right in the heart of our city. This event is FREE and family friendly!

Featuring:

Joey DeFrancesco

Joe Piscopo

Haley Reinhart

Landau Murphy Jr.

Dave Damiani

Nicolas King

Janet Planet

Steve March Tormè

Pegasis

The Water City Jazz Orchestra

Visit Oshkoshjazz.com for full details.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Pat Connaughton Wins Golf Outing

Neil Seering's Adversity

Luxemburg-Casco football coach opens up about coaching during the pandemic

Blizzard Report: Green Bay falls in season finale against Sioux Falls

Bay Port head coach Gary Westerman interview

High School Sports Xtra: Luxemburg-Casco & Freedom roll, Team of the Week