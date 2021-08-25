Enjoy free music this weekend at Oshkosh Jazz Festival

(WFRV) – It’s the inaugural Jazz Festival and Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers got a sneak peek with some organizers and performances from talented artists.
From Oshkosh Jazz Fest:
Don’t miss the inaugural Oshkosh Jazz Fest! Join us for a day of amazing music right in the heart of our city. This event is FREE and family friendly!
Featuring:
Joey DeFrancesco
Joe Piscopo
Haley Reinhart
Landau Murphy Jr.
Dave Damiani
Nicolas King
Janet Planet
Steve March Tormè
Pegasis
The Water City Jazz Orchestra
Visit Oshkoshjazz.com for full details.