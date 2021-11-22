Enjoy holiday sights and sounds with The Nutcracker in the Castle at The Paine

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A holiday classic is back at The Paine in Oshkosh, offering community members holiday sights, sounds and even surprises.

The Nutcracker in the Castle is a special place for everyone, with self-guided tours, guided tours and candlelight tours through the historic Paine mansion. This week is Kids Free Days, allowing children 17-years-old and under enjoy a free self-guided tour with an adult.

Nutcracker at the Castle is open until January 10. You can visit thepain.org/events/nutcracker-in-the-castle-2021 for more information.

