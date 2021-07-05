Enjoy murals, sculptures, music and local art at the De Pere Art Walk this Friday

(WFRV) – You can take a walk – or hop on a trolley and see some spectacular art this weekend at De Pere’s Art Walk.

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers gets an early look. With more than 20 venues and 40 artists, we help you plan your visit.

De Pere Art Walk is this Friday, July 9 from 4 – 8 pm. Get details including sculpture, mural and artist locations at definitelydepere.org.

From Definitely De Pere:

Dates: Friday | June 11, July 9 & August 13

Time: 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Details: Join us for this season’s Art Walk series! 20+ venues hosting 40+ artists exhibiting and selling their work including paintings, jewelry, photography, ceramics, fiber art and more. Visitors will have the opportunity to view 8 outdoor murals and three permanent sculptures as well as listen to live music while meeting local artists and discovering De Pere’s charming and historic downtown.

A free trolley will take visitors from the East side to the West side of downtown operating in a continuous loop throughout the event. The pick up/drop off locations will be at the corner of George and Broadway Streets and in the Nicolet Square parking lot by the artlessBastard. Attendees can pick up the artist listing with a map from these two locations as well.