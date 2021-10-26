Enjoy the colors of fall with a guided nature walk at Woodland Dunes Nature Center and Preserve

(WFRV) – The change of season means a whole new look for a beautiful preserve and your chance to take advantage of a trail system on the Lakeshore.

Local 5 Live stopped out at Woodland Dunes Nature Center and Preserve with a look at the fall walk, and they tell our viewers why they are the top bat site in Wisconsin and how these animals are an important part of a healthy outdoor habitat.

Woodland Dunes Nature Center and Preserve is located at 3000 Hawthorne Avenue. The Fall Walk is Thursday, October 28 at 9 am. The Guided Nature Walk is November 6 at 10 am.

Register at 920-793-4007, or email JessicaJ@woodlanddunes.org.

See more at woodlanddunes.org.