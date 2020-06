(WFRV) – Now that the weather is warm, you can get the family out and explore miles of hiking trails or the shore of the Fox River.

1000 Islands Environmental Center in Kaukauna is the place to go. If staying home and working on the yard is more your style, this is also a great place for some inspiration.

They are located at 1000 Beaulieu Ct. in Kaukauna.

Reach out to them at cityofkaukauna.com and on Facebook.