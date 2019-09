GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s a festival that showcases cultures from around the world, in music, dance, food, and more.

There will be two stages of entertainment, more than 25 food vendors, 60 craft vendors, and more!

Two Rivers’ Ethnic Fest is Saturday, September 21st from 9:30 am – 5 pm in downtown Two Rivers Main Street, 1717 E. Park St.

For more details, check out their Facebook event page.