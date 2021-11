(WFRV) – There are more than 100 glittering aluminum evergleam trees on display in Downtown Manitowoc and that includes the enchanted evergleam forest at the Manitowoc Public Library.

Local 5’s Jordan Lamers was at the library with the evergleam expert Barb Bundy-Jost with Evergleams on Eighth.

The aluminum trees are on display in storefronts now through the New Year. For more information, you can visit their website evergleams.org.