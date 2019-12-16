Evergleams on Eighth in downtown Manitowoc through Jan 5

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s your chance to view dozens of trees in downtown Manitowoc as if it’s Christmas in 1959 – when American families celebrated with the first aluminum trees.

Evergleams on Eighth is celebrating 60 years of Manitowoc company, Aluminum Specialty introducing the holiday innovation to the market with more than 30 businesses in the area showing different styles of trees among many other events including “Trolley to the Trees” December 14 & 21.

For details on Evergleams on Eighth and Trolley to the Trees, click here.