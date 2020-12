(WFRV) – Manitowoc is gleaming!

Local 5 Live stopped out at the Manitowoc Library to learn the history of the aluminum Christmas Tree and how you can too, all from the comfort of your home.

‘Sparkle’ The History of Aluminum Trees is December 9 from 6 – 7 pm. See details on their Facebook page and for a map of downtown Manitowoc, head to downtownmanitowoc.org.\