(WFRV) – “Good Food, Good Mood” has never rang truer when you take part in this week-long celebration of the culinary excellence in Oshkosh featuring the city’s most popular restaurants.

Local 5 Live visited just two restaurants taking part in Oshkosh Restaurant Week that runs March 3 – 13.

Fox River Brewing is located at 1501 Arboretum Drive, see more at foxriverbrewing.com.

Gabe’s Wisconsin Kitchen and Tavern is located at 1160 N. Westhaven Drive, connect online at gabeswi.com.

Details from visitoshkosh.com:

Oshkosh Restaurant Week is a week-long celebration of the culinary excellence in Oshkosh featuring the city’s most popular restaurants.

Patrons can visit a participating restaurant and choose from either a breakfast option for $10, three-course lunch option for $15 or a three-course dinner option for $27.

Many of the Restaurant Week menus will feature multiple options for each of the three courses that are not typically found on the restaurant’s everyday menu.

No tickets or pre-registration is required, but reservations are recommended. Just ask for the Restaurant Week menu. Eat out 3 or more times during Restaurant Week at the participating restaurants listed below and bring your receipts to the Visit Oshkosh offices (100 N Main St Suite 112) to receive your limited edition “Good Food Good Mood” Tumblers!

Stay tuned for more details by following Oshkosh Restaurant Week on Facebook and Instagram.