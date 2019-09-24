Experience the lumberjack lifestyle at The Ledge Games – Sat. Sept. 28th

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Ledge Games represent the opportunity for everyday people to experience the outdoor lumberjack lifestyle.

It’s a day filled with beards, flannels, beer, swinging things, and some friendly competition.

The Ledge Games are Saturday, September 28th from 8:30 am – 4 pm at Red Cabin at Green Acres in Eden, near Fond du Lac.

For all of the details, head to theledgegames.com.

The Ledge Games wouldn’t be possible without major sponsors: Faith Technologies, Wisconsin Lighting Lab, Inc., ATI, and Red Cabin at Green Acres.