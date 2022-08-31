(WFRV) – It’s your chance to explore downtown Neenah with friends.

Local 5 Live visited just two local businesses you can visit during the popular Ultimate Ladies Day, coming up soon in downtown Neenah, plus how to book your tickets so you don’t miss out.

Details from Neenah.org:

REGISTER BY CLICKING HERE

Date and time

Sat, September 10, 2022

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM CDT

Location

DoubleTree by Hilton Downtown Neenah

123 East Wisconsin Avenue

Neenah, WI 54956

What is included:

Brunch by DoubleTree Hilton (loaded mimosa & Bloody Mary’s – it’s brunch in a glass!)

MENU: Preset – Great Harvest Breads & Granola/Yogurt Parfait. Your Choice of either (1) a Loaded Bloody Mary -or- a Mimosa (n/a available). Additional available for purchase. Skewers loaded with sweets, meats, fruits & more. Dessert = DoubleTree’s Famous Chocolate Chip Cookies. Coffee.

Swag Bag with Coupons

Door Prizes & Opportunities to Win

Fashion Show by Businesses

Gift Certificate Rewards

Afternoon of Fun in Downtown Neenah including music bingo! manicures, henna, food demos, make up…

Support ThedaCare’s SANE program. Donate new slip on sandals, sports bras, leggings, joggers, sweat shirts to receive an additional entry into the prize drawings.

Call 920.722.1920 for more information.

Schedule for September 10:

10 a.m. – 11:30:

Brunch & Fashion Show

11:30 – 4pm:

Explore Downtown Neenah, Have Fun and Shop!

Noon – 4 p.m.:

Gift Certificate Rewards (spend $50 downtown & get a $10 gift certificate reward)

2:30 pm:

Music Bingo (It’s ‘Name That Tune’ crossed with Bingo – so fun!) – free, no additional cost

Evening

Dine at One of Downtown’s Delicious Restaurants

Spend the night at the Double Tree Hilton. Call 920.725.8441 (Julisa) $99