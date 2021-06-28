Explore six acres of backyard gardens on Lake Michigan at West of the Lake Gardens in Manitowoc

(WFRV) – What was once six acres of quack grass and thistle are now thriving beautiful flower gardens.

Local 5 Live made a stop in Manitowoc at West of the Lake Gardens, a creation of The West Foundation.

West of the Lake Gardens is located at 915 Memorial Drive in Manitowoc, open through early October, 10 am – 5 pm, seven days a week.

Admission is free, bus tours available with advanced registration.

For a history of the Gardens, a virtual tour, or to reach out with questions head to their website.