Explore The Festival of Trees at the National Railroad Museum in Green Bay

(WFRV) – Christmas trees with a theme – they’ve been popular since the tradition began.

Local 5 Live was out at the National Railroad Museum with a look at The Festival of Trees event, where you can see more than 40 unique trees decorated by local businesses and nonprofit organizations.

Details from nationalrrmuseum.org:

The Festival of Trees!

The Festival of Trees will be on display in the Lenfestey Center and throughout the Museum from November 18, 2021 through Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Sponsored by Unison Credit Union, the National Railroad Museum’s Festival of Trees showcases more than 40 unique trees decorated by local business and nonprofit organizations. We encourage you to take in the lights, sights and sounds of the holiday season with a wonderful array of trees, trains and exhibits.

Times for Festival of Trees are:

  • Monday – Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • The museum closes one hour before the first show begins for The Polar Express on these days: Nov. 20, 21, 26, 27, 28 and Dec. 2, 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, 12. The museum closes two hours before the first show begins on Nov. 19.
  • The museum is closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
  • On Dec. 7-9, admission is $7.50 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. while our Holidays On The Rails event is taking place.
  • It is a wonderful family outing and an opportunity for holiday guests to explore the wide variety of uniquely decorated trees on display. Please join us for this beautiful holiday tradition!

