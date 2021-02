(WFRV) – Spend the day in Johnsonville… well Sheboygan Falls actually.

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers did some shopping at the new marketplace full of Wisconsin Classics.

The Johnsonville Marketplace is open to the public and it’s a celebration of all things sausage as the company celebrates 75 years.

It’s open 7 days a week, located at N6877 Rio Road in Sheboygan Falls. For more information head to johnsonvillemarketplace.com and follow on Facebook for the latest deals.