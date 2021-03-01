Exploring Weis Earth Science Museum – it isn’t your grandfather’s museum!

(WFRV) – From minerals and mines to dinosaurs and the ledge that makes for beautiful scenery in Northeast Wisconsin, there’s always something fun to explore at the Weis Earth Science Museum.

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers visited with Dr. Joseph Frederickson at UW-Oshkosh’s Weis Earth Museum with a closer look at some fun things your family can take part in.

The Weis Earth Science Museum is open Saturdays from 10 am – 5 pm, located at 1478 Midway Rd. in Menasha. For more details or to reach out with questions, reach out to 920-832-2925.

