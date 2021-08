(WFRV) – It’s a fun, annual event happening today that gets your family outside thanks to the Kaukauna Public Library.

There’s giant Jenga, crafts, bubbles and of course, the magic of fairies. Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers stopped out at the Annual Fairy Walk to find out all the details.

It’s happening today from 10 am – 7 pm at 1000 Islands Environmental Center, 1000 Beaulieu Court in Kaukauna.

For details, head to kaukaunalibrary.org.