(WFRV) – Explore exhibitions, watch art demos and enjoy live music. It’s all part of the fun to celebrate art.
Local 5 Live gets details on the Fall Art Block Party happening tomorrow afternoon in downtown Green Bay.
Details from downtowngreenbay.com:
Fall Art Block Party on Cedar
Thursday, September 8, 3 – 6 p.m.
Cedar Street, The Art Garage, Artisan & Business Center at NWTC
Experience art in the heart of the Olde Main Street Arts District! Wander along Cedar Street to find an outdoor art-centric block party featuring local artists and vendors, live music, food including El Pastorcito Taco Truck and The Dough Shoppe, hands-on art experiences, and art exhibits.
Art Demo Lineup:
3 – 6 p.m. Pete Schuh – Woodturning
3 – 6 p.m. Annie Stenseth – Glass/ Clay
4 – 6 p.m. Larry Jankowski – Painting
5 – 6 p.m. Jennifer Frisch – Pyrography/ Woodburning
Live Mural Painting by Wesley Martin
Live Music from Chris Rugowski