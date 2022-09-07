(WFRV) – Explore exhibitions, watch art demos and enjoy live music. It’s all part of the fun to celebrate art.

Local 5 Live gets details on the Fall Art Block Party happening tomorrow afternoon in downtown Green Bay.

Details from downtowngreenbay.com:

Fall Art Block Party on Cedar

Thursday, September 8, 3 – 6 p.m.

Cedar Street, The Art Garage, Artisan & Business Center at NWTC

Experience art in the heart of the Olde Main Street Arts District! Wander along Cedar Street to find an outdoor art-centric block party featuring local artists and vendors, live music, food including El Pastorcito Taco Truck and The Dough Shoppe, hands-on art experiences, and art exhibits.

Art Demo Lineup:

3 – 6 p.m. Pete Schuh – Woodturning

3 – 6 p.m. Annie Stenseth – Glass/ Clay

4 – 6 p.m. Larry Jankowski – Painting

5 – 6 p.m. Jennifer Frisch – Pyrography/ Woodburning

Live Mural Painting by Wesley Martin

Live Music from Chris Rugowski