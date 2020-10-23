Fall at Farm Wisconsin – tomorrow in Manitowoc

(WFRV) – Fall fun for the entire family! The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center is hosing “Fall at Farm Wisconsin” this Saturday.

Enjoy trick or treating, participate in different stations setup throughout Farm Wisconsin and get some samples from the Country Store. All ages are welcome and children are encouraged to wear a costume.

Local 5 Live met with Executive Director, Patty Lehn with details.

Fall at Farm Wisconsin is Saturday, October 24 from 9 am – 1 pm. Admission prices: $16/Adult, $12/Senior, $8/Youth (4-8).

The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center is at 7001 Gass Lake Road in Manitowoc. Get more information at farmwisconsin.org.