APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fall Craft Beer Walk will feature delicious Fall and Winter craft beers from some of the best micro-brewers (and not-so-micro brewers) and a new option available…a Firkin Walk!

The Craft Beer Walk is Saturday, September 14th from 3 – 8 pm in downtown Appleton. Tickets are available in person at venues and will continue until day of event/while supplies last.

For more information, head to beerwalkwi.com or appletondowntown.org.