(WFRV) – Elvis is in the building… just in time for the Fall Heritage Festival.

Local 5 Live visited Doty Island in Menasha with details on this free, family fun event now in its second year.

Details from heritagefestival.net:

The Fall Heritage Festival is a free community event that celebrates the history and communities of Menasha, Neenah and Fox Crossing with an emphases on family entertainment.



Dates: September 9th– 10th, 2021

Location: 324 Nicolet Blvd, Menasha, WI 54952

Times: Friday 3pm to 10pm and Saturday 8:30am to 10 pm



Entertainment:

Friday, September 9th- Blue Suede Cadillacs Band – 5pm to 7pm

Friday, September 9th-The Cougars -6:30pm to 10pm

Saturday, September 10th – ACW Pro Wrestling – 12:30am to 2:30pm

Saturday, September 10th – The Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra Quartet – 2:30pm to 4:00pm

​Saturday, September 10th Band – STEEM – 6:30pm to 10:00pm





Historic Presentations:

Saturday, September 10th-Unsolved Crimes – Jason Weber -11am-12:00pm

Saturday, September 10th-Strang Fox Cities – Steve Krueger -4:30pm-5:30pm







Food:

Hot Dogs, Brats, Hamburgers, Haddock Sandwich, Haddock Dinner, French Fries, Nachos,

​Cheese Curds, Ice cream sandwiches, Popcorn



Kids Games

Adult Games

Vendors

​Food

Beer Tent

Prizes

Raffles

Much, Much More! ​