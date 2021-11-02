‘Fall’ into savings at Brown County Library’s BIG Book Sale

(WFRV) – It’s a fundraising sale that will stock your shelves with books, DVDs, and so much more.

Local 5 Live gets a look at the Big Book Sale.

“Fall” into Savings at the BIG Book Sale

Green Bay – Offering thousands of books (sorted by genre), cookbooks, audiobooks, DVDs, and more, the BIG Book Sale sponsored by the Friends of the Brown County Library, is an event not to be missed! The sale will take place at the Brown County Central Library, 515 Pine Street, Downtown Green Bay, November 2-6, 2021. Friends members are invited to attend the special preview sale on Monday.

Sale Hours

Tuesday November 2 9 am – 7:30 pm

Wednesday November 3 9 am – 7:30 pm

Thursday November 4 9 am – 7:30 pm

Friday November 5 9 am – 4:30 pm

Saturday November 6 9 am – 1:00 pm

Gently used donations and library discards are offered at a fraction of their original cost. Sorted by category, shopping for a favorite interest or title is easier than ever! This sale is the primary fundraiser for the Friends of the Brown County Library and a book-lover’s dream. Proceeds from the sale support the Brown County Library.

Visit www.BigBookSale.org for additional sale and bag day information.