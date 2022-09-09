(WFRV) – Experience the roots of Wisconsin Agriculture and learn about farming through the ages.

Details from manitowoccountyhistory.org:

Mid-Lakes Thresheree

Saturday, September 10, 202210:00 AM

Sunday, September 11, 20224:00 PM Manitowoc County Historical Society924 Pinecrest Road Manitowoc, WI, 54220

Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for children age 4 to 17, under age 4 is free. MCHS and MLRI Members are free. Members must show Membership card.

Feel the ground shake with the roar of antique power!

2022 FEATURE:

IH/FARMALL/MCCORMICK DEERING

Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11; from 10 am to 4 pm

Experience the roots of Wisconsin’s agricultural past during two action-filled days of antique farming re-creations, hands-on demonstrations, farmhand contests, food, and much more!

The Mid-Lakes Thresheree is an interactive outdoor event which educates, entertains and connects people of all ages to Wisconsin rural life experiences. Whether it’s seeing antique farm machines at work, helping set a threshermen’s table at the Sorenson House, or an exciting stroll through 25 different interactive historic structures, there’s always something exciting happening at our Thresheree. It’s home to endless discoveries about history, science, art, and nature, and the event weekend is brimming with activities you won’t want to miss!

TIMED ACTIVITY

11:00 am- Binder

11:30 am – Reaper demonstration

1:00 pm – Join the threshing crew! /explanation of threshing machine/steam engine

2:00 pm- sawmill/planer/shingle mill

2:45 pm- haying demonstration at the Meeme Livery Stable

3:00 pm – Farm Auction at the Town Hall- Earn coins for doing farm chores throughout the day. Then “buy” a farm animal at our auction. When auction time comes, will you have a winning bid? You can’t take our farm animals home with you, but you will get a certificate of ownership, dated 1900!

Saturday only! Try your hand at milking “Gertrude the cow”!