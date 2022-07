(WFRV) – They’re home to some of the most unique creatures on the planet and they’re doing life saving research in Oshkosh.

Local 5 Live visited MToxins Venom Lab and learned about the important work they are doing plus a look at a live venom extraction.

MToxins is located at 717 Oregon Street in Oshkosh.

They are open:

Friday 4 – 7 pm

Saturday 11 am – 5 pm

Sunday 11 am – 4 pm

No appointment is needed and private tours are available.

See more online at mtoxins.com.