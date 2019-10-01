Fashions from the Heart Dinner and Fashion Show – Oct. 8th @ Radisson Hotel

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Fall fashion takes center stage for the 32nd annual Fashions from the Heart dinner and fashion show Tuesday, October 8th at the Radisson Hotel & Conference Center in Green Bay.

Fashions from the Heart benefits HSHS St. Vincent Hospital Heart Center in Green Bay. The event will feature a dinner, silent auction, raffles and other fundraising activities. The highlight of the night will be a fashion show featuring local businesses with well-known community members as models.

Tickets are available for purchase in the HSHS St. Vincent Hospital and HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Gift Shops or by calling 920-433-8561.

For more details, head to their website.