Feed My Starving Children Green Bay MobilePack: Through Oct. 10th @ Green Bay Community Church

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Feed My Starving Children is dedicated to providing nutritious meals to children worldwide and you can do your part to help out.

Through their MobilePack events, kids and adults hand-pack nutritious meals designed in reversing and preventing undernutrition.

The Green Bay MobilePack is going on through October 10th at Green Bay Community Church, 600 Cardinal Lane in Howard.

For all of the details, contact volunteer coordinator Bonnie Conradt at 920-499-7113 or email: volunteers@greenbaymobilepack.org

For a list of available shifts, click here.