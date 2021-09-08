‘Feel the ground shake with the roar of antique power’ at Mid-Lakes Thresheree this weekend in Manitowoc

(WFRV) – You can get a taste of what rural life used to be at a special event this weekend.

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers visited Pinecrest Historical Village with details on their immersive experience that will have you discovering history, science, art, and nature like no other, all part of the Mid-Lakes Thresheree.

Pinecrest Historical Village is located at 924 Pinecrest Road in Manitowoc. For a rundown of activities head to manitowoccountyhistory.org.

From manitowoccountyhistory.org:

2021 FEATURE: 
SAWMILLS AND LUMBER

Saturday, September 11 and Sunday, September 12, 2021; from 10 am to 4 pm

Experience the roots of Wisconsin’s agricultural past during two action-filled days of antique farming re-creations, hands-on demonstrations, farmhand contests, food, and much more!

The Mid-Lakes Thresheree is an interactive outdoor event which educates, entertains and connects people of all ages to Wisconsin rural life experiences. Whether it’s stretching fresh mozzarella in the Cheese Factory, seeing antique farm machines at work, or an exciting stroll through 25 different interactive historic structures, there’s always something exciting happening at our Thresheree. It’s home to endless discoveries about history, science, art, and nature, and the event weekend is brimming with activities you won’t want to miss!

