If you are ready to start planting, you'll want to head to the Festival of Spring at The Paine Art Center and Gardens this weekend.

thepaine.org

Festival of Spring

May 21, 2022

9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Festival of Spring is a free outdoor event featuring the Paine’s annual spring plant sale and more than 100 vendors of original art, fine crafts, plants, and garden supplies. As a great source for a wide selection of perennials, the Paine’s plant sale offers thousands of “tried-and-true” plants as well as new and hard-to-find varieties.

Throughout the day, enjoy free admission to the Paine mansion and gardens, an art activity for kids, tasty food, and live entertainment. Paine Members receive early admittance to the Spring Plant Sale at 8:00 am.