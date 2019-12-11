Festival of Trees & Holidays on the Rails at the National Railroad Museum

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s two fun holiday events for the family going on at the National Railroad Museum.

Celebrate the season with a stroll through the Festival of Trees with more than 40 trees decorated by local businesses and nonprofit organizations. It runs now through January 5.

If you have smaller children in your family, Holidays on the Rails is ideal for children pre-K through 2nd grade. This event has crafts, cookie decorating, museum exhibits, train rides, and even a visit with Santa. It runs now through December 14.

